Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on December 12, 2023. On this special occasion, the standup-comedian and actor, took to Instagram to wish his wife. He dropped a cute pic with her and wished her ‘Love and Happiness’ on the special day. Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath Wedding Anniversary: 7 Photos of the Couple That'll Make You Say ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’!

Kapil Sharma And Ginni Chatrath

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)