Karan Vohra who is married to Bella, shared that they have welcomed twin boys. He posted a photo on his Instagram story from the hospital holding his wife's hand. He also shared another sweet photo which showed a baby rattle, pacifier, a rabbit toy and a small t-shirt that read "IT'S TWIN BOYS". Karan and Bella are currently in Delhi where they welcomed their kids. Imlie Takes a 5-Year Leap, Karan Vohra Unveils the Upcoming Twist of the Star Plus Show.

Karan Vohra's Announcement

Karan Holds Bella's Hand

