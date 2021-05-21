Television actor Karan Wahi took to Instagram and mourned the demise of his mama. He mentioned how his uncle was a 'good man who died due to COVID-19. "He passed away after a really long fight with what's happening around," a part of his post read. May his soul RIP.

