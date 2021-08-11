Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13 is all set to air on Sony from August 23. The third and final promo of the 'Samman' series talks about earning respect. Amitabh Bachchan returns as the host.

Thank you for the overwhelming response on Part 1 and 2. We now present to you the finale of the three part series #KBCFilmSammaanPart3! Don't forget to tune in to #KBC13 starting 23rd Aug , 9 pm only on Sony #JawaabAapHiHo. pic.twitter.com/Sdmu8sBGza — sonytv (@SonyTV) August 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)