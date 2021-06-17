Television actress Anushka Sen, who is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in South Africa’s Cape Town has been tested positive for COVID-19. According to SpotboyE, she has quarantined herself and is asymptomatic. The rest of the crew members have been tested negative. However, there has been official confirmation on this yet. Earlier, it was reported that Sen has been eliminated from the reality show. So is this the reason, we wonder?

Anushka Sen Shooting for KKK 11:

