Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai’s baby boy Nirvair had recently tested positive for COVID-19. The actress has shared update about her four-month-old son’s health. Sharing a happy family picture, on the occasion of Lohri, Kishwer shared that their son has recovered from COVID-19. This also happens to be Nirvair’s first Lohri and it is special.

Nirvair Recovers From COVID-19

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishwer M Rai (@kishwersmerchantt)

