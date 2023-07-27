Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 girls Daisy Shah and Archana Gautam are at loggerheads. It all started when Shah in one of her latest interviews revealed that she does not find Gautam entertaining. After which, the Bigg Boss star took to social media to defend herself and warned Daisy by saying, "ungli nahi karna mujhe varna main hath kar deti hu." Well, to which, Shah shared cryptic notes on her Instagram stories taking digs at Archana. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Hina Khan and Divyanka Tripathi Approached for Rohit Shetty's Show - Reports.

It's Daisy Shah Vs Archana Gautam:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)