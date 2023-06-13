Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 might see TV's fave bahus, Hina Khan and Divyanka Tripathi. Yes, you read that right! Reportedly, the two popular telly stars have been approached by the makers for the Rohit Shetty show. However, it remains unclear whether they will participate as contestants or guests. Let's wait and watch! Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam's Irresistible Chemistry Steals The Spotlight In Dance Video!

Hina Khan and Divyanka Tripathi in KKK 13?

