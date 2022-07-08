Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were the first guests on the seventh season of Koffee With Karan. While the premiere episode was fun-filled, things got hilarious when Alia started to read Ibrahim Ali Khan's message to her after watching Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia mentioned that Iggy's text was 'the most amazing' one. As soon as she read the message aloud, Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh could not stop laughing. Have a look. Koffee With Karan Season 7: Ranveer Singh Calls Urfi Javed a 'Fashion Icon' During Rapid Fire Round on the Couch (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

