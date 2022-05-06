Tonight (May 6), lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will be seen together on a reality show. However, this time it's not Bigg Boss, as the couple will be seen on Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp. Well, the makers dropped a new promo featuring the two as jailer-warden, and it's too cute. As Karan cannot stop blushing after seeing Tejasswi. Lock Upp: Tejasswi Prakash to Join Jailer Karan Kundrra With a Special Power on the Reality Show (Watch Promo Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)