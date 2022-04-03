In tonight's episode of Lock Upp, host Kangana Ranaut will be seen welcoming back contestant Saisha Shinde, who had left the show after refusing to apologise to the Bollywood actress. In the new promo shared by the makers, we get to see Saisha's entry as she dances to "Bole Chudiyan". As soon as Shinde enters the jail, Munawar Faruqui looks the happiest. Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde Eliminated After a Heated Argument With Kangana Ranaut.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

