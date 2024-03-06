The trailer for the suspense-filled thriller web series Lootere has been finally dropped on March 6. The series stars Rajat Kapoor, Vivek Gomber, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Aamir Ali. In the web series Lootere, Rajat Kapoor takes on the role of a ship captain whose life takes a thrilling turn when Somalian pirates hijack his vessel. As the trailer unfolds, it reveals a gripping tale of intrigue and danger, shedding light on the illicit trade of smuggled goods. Lootere is directed by Jai Mehta, with Hansal Mehta on board as showrunner. Lootere will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on March 22, 2024. Gandhi: Hansal Mehta Begins Shooting for Pratik Gandhi-Starrer in Gujarat (View Pics).

Watch the Trailer for Lootere Here:

