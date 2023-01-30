Actress Hansika Motwani announced her new reality show, Love Shaadi Drama, which is based on her real-life wedding with Sohael Khaturiya. Motwani tied the knot with her businessman-boyfriend, Sohael Khaturiya, in a royal wedding on December 4, 2022. Since then, Hansika has been delighting us with some unseen glimpses of her wedding festivities. Now th date of that wedding show released and it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from February 10. Love Shaadi Drama: Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya's Wedding to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar (View Poster).

The Video Of Love Shaadi Drama Which Was Released:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)