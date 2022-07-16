The teaser of Maharani Season 2 has been unveiled! It gives glimpse of Huma Qureshi as CM Rani Bharti and she is now set to rule. In the previous season CM Bheema (Sohum Shah) had announced his wife Rani as his successor for the post of CM. The new season will be soon be premiered on SonyLIV. Maharani 2: Huma Qureshi Finishes Shooting for Her Award-Winning Political-Thriller Web Series.

Watch The Teaser Of Maharani Season 2 Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)