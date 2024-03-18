Mannara Chopra and Anurag Dobhal shared a great bond inside Bigg Boss 17 house. However, things turned sour between them after a twisted nomination. However now, it looks like Anurag and Mannara have buried the hatchet and are friends again. Well, as Dobhal recently visited Mannara at her Mumbai home and had a blast. The clip shared also sees UKO7 Rider chilling with Chopra's mom. Check out Bigg Boss 17 pals reuniting in the video below. Anurag Dobhal Shows Support for Elvish Yadav After Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Gets Sentenced to 14 Days in Judicial Custody.

Mannara Chopra Meets Anurag Dobhal

