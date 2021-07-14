The world is getting better for LGBTQIA+ community and so is cinema. As FX's TV series Pose just got nominated in multiple categories for Emmys 2021. With this, Mj Rodriguez (Blanca) became the first trans person to be nominated for a major acting award at the Emmys. She was recognised as the best lead actress in the drama category for her role in Pose. And well, the girl could not resist and shared her excitement on Instagram live. Check out her reaction below. Emmys 2021: Mj Rodriguez Creates Emmy Awards Milestone; Becomes First Trans Person To Be Nominated for Lead Actress (Drama) Category.

Watch Video:

Mj Rodriguez reacts to her historic #Emmys nomination on Instagram Live: “I’ve been wanting to express, and feel, and spread love all my life, and I’ve always wanted to spread it through my art, and I finally feel like I can do it; I finally feel like people are seeing it." pic.twitter.com/NBwLgtSiEX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 13, 2021

