Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are on cloud nine as they are thrilled to welcome their twin babies. The mom-to-be shared a video of celebrating her pregnancy journey with her loved ones, including husband Abhinav Shukla, her parents and her ‘constant cheerleaders’. The pregnant actress has thanked everyone for all the support throughout her pregnancy days. From Abhinav cradling and kissing the baby bump to the parents-to-be slicing a cake to Rubina relishing home-cooked meal and more, this adorable video is filled with amazing moments. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla Are Expecting Twins, Actress Reveals 'Double' Good News on Her YouTube Vlog (Watch Video).

Pregnant Rubina Dilaik With Her Loved Ones

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)