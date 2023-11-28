It's 'double' good news for all Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla fans, as the duo are expecting twins. Preggers Rubina shared a video on her YouTube channel today (Nov 28) and mentioned she's 'carrying twin babies' in her podcast titled Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi: The Mamacado Show."This is a dedicated episode to all the mumma’s out there, who have faced the challenges or are facing the challenges of carrying twins, triplets or any multiple pregnancies. I wish to share with you we are expecting twins," she said in the vlog. In the clip, the TV star talked about risks during pregnancy, her experience and more. Abhinav Shukla on Expecting His First Child With Rubina Dilaik: It Was My Decision; We Are Now Preparing for Sleepless Nights! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Preggers Rubina Dilaik is Carrying Twins:

