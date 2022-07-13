The finale episode of Ms Marvel is finally here! One just cannot stop praising Iman Vellani’s Disney+ series and have even demanded a second season. The protagonist Kamala Khan has been labelled as “Marvellous” by Twitterati for her role, especially in this last episode of the show. Let’s take a look at some of the reviews below: Ms Marvel: Confirmed! Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan Will Be Next Seen In The Marvels.

A Good Episode

The #MsMarvel finale is SUCH a good episode it's easily one of my favorites it tied everything together really well! I'm so happy that they went back to the smaller scale focusing on Kamala and her friends & family as she finally became a hero I can't wait to see her again soon! pic.twitter.com/fDwrQASIV5 — Jack (-_•) // ms marvel spoilers (@captaincupkicks) July 13, 2022

Truly Marvellous

Episode 6/S1 Finale of #MsMarvel is truly MARVELous! The series overall has been such a great experience. This finale has a lot of FUN & HEART at it's center. It also gives us a MAJOR TWIST for the MCU going forward. And there is a POST CREDIT scene so, watch till the end! 👀 pic.twitter.com/0QVdQkOxIR — Evan W.🦖🎬 (@0fficialPME) July 13, 2022

A Great Setup For The Marvels

#MsMarvel Season 1 Episode 6 No Normal Season Finale NonSpoiler Review: A marvelous Season Finale! Kamala Khan has become Ms. Marvel! Her powers are unleashed along with Kamran! Her suit is perfection along with her name! A great set up for The Marvels! I so need Season 2! 10/10! pic.twitter.com/VGjrbDlitR — Josh ❤️ Big Brother 24,Ms Marvel #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) July 13, 2022

Amazing Show

My Rating -3/5 🌟#MsMarvel is such a fun and amazing show to watch! 💖 I was really blown away after watching the finale.⚡ Incredibly charming and fun.@msmarvel @Marvel @MarvelStudios @MarvelFansIN pic.twitter.com/vgGJ47z1Kp — ＡＰＪ (@IamAbhijithPJ) July 13, 2022

Set For The Best

THE MARVELS about to be the Best Phase 4 MOVIE. #MsMarvel Finale pic.twitter.com/C0R03YQYCo — moosa is watching Ms Marvel Finale (@underooswebsss) July 13, 2022

The Twists And Turns

Oh what a finale... Kamala finally learned her name's actual meaning which led to her eventual hero name. The unexpected cameo and the word "MUTATION" is canon to the MCU at last! 🌟⚡️#MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/Hnt3dpuxmN — Reika Shirai 🏳️‍🌈🦋👹💮 Callous Nightmare (@kabukibutterfly) July 13, 2022

