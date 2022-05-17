It's being reported that Laura Karpman is set to provide the music for Ms Marvel. Laura Karpman is known best for scoring shows like Lovecraft Country and Marvel's What If...? The series will follow the adventures of Kamala Khan who will be played by Iman Vellani and will start streaming on Disney+ on June 8, 2022. Ms Marvel: Marvel Studios Reveals New Poster of Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan As They Begin The 50 Days Countdown of the Series' Release (View Pic).

Check Out The Source Below:

Laura Karpman (‘What If..?’, ‘Lovecraft Country’) is the composer for the ‘MS. MARVEL’ series. (Source: https://t.co/BQ3P1ZFb6e) pic.twitter.com/gJ5qsJEEme — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 16, 2022

