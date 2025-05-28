MTV ‘Roadies XX’ Winner Name Leaked? Prince Narula To Finally Lift His FIRST Trophy as a Gang Leader With THIS Contestant

The finale of MTV 'Roadies XX' will be telecast this weekend, with a gripping final task scheduled for the eligible contestants. Amid all the hype, a viral social media video claims to have revealed the winner of 'Roadies XX', and if the clip is to be believed, Prince Narula will finally lift his first trophy as a gang leader.

    Roadies XX Poster; Prince Narula (Photo Credits: Instagram)
    Socially Team Latestly| May 28, 2025 02:43 PM IST

    The 20th season of the beloved reality show MTV Roadies, titled Roadies Double Cross, aka Roadies XX, is approaching its finale. The current season features Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, Gautam Gulati, Rhea Chakraborty, and Elvish Yadav as gang leaders. Ahead of the upcoming finale weekend, a report by News18 revealed Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu as the winner. However, another viral video on social media shows a giant cheque with INR 10 lakh as the prize money and Hartaaz Gill’s name listed as the winner. So, is this really happening? Will Prince Narula finally get his first win as a gang leader after starting his tenure in Season 14 back in 2016? According to the video, the “Immunity King” Hartaaj Gill has won MTV Roadies XX. (Please note that these are mere speculations based on media reports and viral social media posts.)  ‘Mere Part Pe Dusri Video Nahi Aayegi’: Rajat Dalal REACTS to Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav’s Spat on ‘Roadies XX’, Says Fake Narrative Is Being Set After Final Promo Aired – WATCH.

    Hartaaj Gill From Gang Prince Wins MTV ‘Roadies XX’?

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by The Reality News (@the.reality.news)

