Popular television actor Arjun Bijlani has replaced Rannvijay Singha as the host of the show MTV Splitsvilla. He would be hosting the new season, MTV Splitsvilla Season X4, with Sunny Leone. The beauty shared a promo video and mentioned in the caption, “Coming back as your host with a new dost.” Roadies 18: Sonu Sood Says It Was Not Easy for Him Initially To Step Into the Shoes of Rannvijay Singha!

Watch Promo Of MTV Splitsvilla Season X4:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

