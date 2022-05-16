Bollywood actor Sonu Sood says it was not easy for him initially to step into the shoes of host Rannvijay Singh on the reality show MTV 'Roadies Journey to South Africa'. According to him it was not an easy task to make a proper communication with the contestants and develop a bond with them but later he did it perfectly. Sonu says: "When I was approached for the show, there were many things in my mind. Whether I will be able to carry on the legacy of this show and I will be able to speak to the contestants. I thought it's not my cup of tea." Sonu Sood Is Elated to Host Roadies 18, Says ‘I Am Sure It Will Be a Journey Like No Other’.

"Then I thought about the concept of this show. As a host my responsibility is to keep the soul of 'Roadies', repackage it and make it a very positive and inspiring journey. After shooting for 40-45 days in South Africa I realised that I connected with the ex as well as new roadies and it was like a family reunion." The actor further shares that he is very happy with the response he is getting from his fans post he joined the show as a host.

"I've been getting so many calls and so many messages. In fact, when I travel, I meet so many people who say that they are watching Roadies together as a family - mother, father, sister and this is the first time that they are experiencing this. It's very positive and inspiring." "It doesn't matter if people from a particular state try for Roadies but now viewers will see the real roadies coming in when they watch the show," he adds.

Ask him about his overall experience and how he finds the roadies on the show, he replies: "I am really able to connect with all the Roadies. Spending so much time together. You have seen them grow and change, away from families with no money and isolated places in tents and different locations and in tough conditions also so I think that brings the real roadie."

"I'm really happy to see them getting the feel of real life. In fact, they also confess that they are different individuals. By the time the whole thing ended they had different temperaments." "They were aggressive. Sometimes they would fight but when our whole journey came together they felt they have grown as individuals and human beings. I think that was the real win for us," he says.

On the question of what viewers can expect in the coming episode, he says: "Lots of fun tasks, lots of beautiful locations, bonding like never before. And of course, the judge, the host and the Roadies will all be in the same space." "The whole journey was like that we all learned together a lot and kind of stunts, the kind of tasks that we did really inspired a lot of people to try next time. And of course, people who have seen that, they would say we need to experience it once for sure in our lifetime." Sonu Sood Binges on Samosas at a Roadside Stall Before Heading to South Africa for MTV Roadies (Watch Video).