Munawar Faruqui and girlfriend Nazila have reportedly ended their relationship. A source revealed to ETimes, “The two have called it quits. Recently they decided to not be together anymore.” The stand-up comedian, winner of Lock Upp, had revealed about his relationship with Nazila on the show. Munawar Faruqui Shares Pics With Rumoured Girlfriend Nazila, Pens a Heartwarming Poem (View Post).

Munawar Faruqui and Nazila

