Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-stars Munmun Dutta aka Babita Iyer and Raj Anadkat aka Tapu are reportedly dating. A source known to ETimes reported that Munmun and Raj are together, and all the cast members of TMKOC are well informed about their relationship. "Their respective families too are not in the dark," added the ETimes source.

However, Raj is 24 years old and Munmun is 9 years older than him. The source further said, "Nobody teases them; they don't try to steal moments with each other. The love story is actually old and one wonders how it hasn't come out till date."

Check Out Munmun Dutta's Latest Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐌𝐔𝐍𝐌𝐔𝐍 𝐃𝐔𝐓𝐓𝐀 🧚🏻‍♀️🦋 (@mmoonstar)

Check Out Raj Anadkat's Latest Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj Anadkat (@raj_anadkat)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)