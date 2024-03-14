Munmun Dutta cleared the air after rumours of her secret engagement to TMKOC co-star Raj Anadkat surfaced on the internet. Known for portraying Babita Iyer and Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tapu, on the renowned sitcom, it was reported that the two have been engaged. The actress took to social media and dismissed the engagement reports by calling them ‘FAKE news’. Hours later, the 36-year-old actress shared pictures of her New York trip. The photos were captured at the Brooklyn Bridge and they are simply stunning. 'Fake'! TMKOC's Munmun Dutta Rubbishes Rumours of Her Engagement With Raj Anadkat.

Munmun Dutta Debunks Engagement News

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@mmoonstar)

TMKOC Actress’ NYC Trip Photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐌𝐔𝐍𝐌𝐔𝐍 𝐃𝐔𝐓𝐓𝐀 🧚🏻‍♀️🦋 (@mmoonstar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)