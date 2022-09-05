Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta is not only famous for what he brings to the screens but also because of his witty nature and tongue in cheek humour. Last night, India lost to Pakistan in the cricket match held yesterday, September 4, 2022. Nakuul tweeted: ‘Dear neighbours, Please DON'T break those TV sets! Rather enjoy my TV show cause cricket mein kya hi rakha hai #IndVsPak #AsiaCup2022.’ Netizens did not take the tweet well. While they trolled him, he retracted his tweet stating, ‘ Stellar chase by the neighbours! I don’t own a TV. FYI #PakVsInd. IGA Awards 2022: Nakuul Mehta Wins Best Actor for Television for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Take a look:

Stellar chase by the neighbours! I don’t own a TV. FYI #PakVsInd — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) September 4, 2022

