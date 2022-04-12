While fans were a bit bummed out that Nicholas Cage won't be returning for the National Treasure series which is set to premiere on Disney+, they can at least expect one original cast member to be back. Justin Bartha who played Riley Poole is set to return as a guest star in the series. The series will also star Lisette Alexis, Lyndon Smith and Zuri Reed.

Check Out The Source Below:

