Jatin Tamboli, brother of Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli has passed away at the age of 29 after his battle with COVID-19. Nikki penned an emotional note to mourn the loss of her brother and dedicated her recent Instagram post for him.

Nikki Tamboli’s Note to Mourn the Loss of Brother Jatin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)