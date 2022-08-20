Aneri Vajani, in her initial days of her career was seen in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins. The show has completed 8 years today. The actress was recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and in conversation with TOI, she mentioned her feelings about being a part of Nisha Aur Uske Cousins. She said, ‘This is a show which is going to be extremely special in many ways. The love I got and the way people took me seriously as an actor from this show. I cherish not just the show but the people I worked with as well. I am in touch with almost everyone in the cast.’ Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Aneri Vajani Talks About Her Love for Gujarati Food and Packing Goodies To Enjoy in Cape Town.

Aneri Vajani (Photo Credit: Intagram)

