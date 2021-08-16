As reported by Variety, actors Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia have been roped in for a quirky romance that will stream on Netflix. Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, this one will also see Poonam Dhillon and Kusha Kapila in key roles.

