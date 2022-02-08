It was today (February 8). when the sad news of actor Praveen Kumar Sobti, popular for essaying the role of Bheem in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, died at the age of 75. Since then fans, as well as celebs, are mourning the star's demise. However, we are here with a trivia about the deceased actor that we bet you didn't know. As the late Praveen Kumar also played the character of Sabu (an alien) from Jupiter in the famous Chacha Chaudhary serial. Have a look.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)