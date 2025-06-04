After recovering a potent improvised explosive device (IED) weighing between 6 and 7 kilogrammes, security forces in Bihar's Munger district made a major breakthrough by thwarting a major Naxal plot. The pipe bomb was discovered buried beneath a dirt road in the Naxalite-active Bheem Bandh forest area. The Special Task Force (STF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Munger Police began a joint operation in response to a tip. The team found the IED during the operation, which was thought to have been planted to target CRPF and patrolling police officers. The CRPF's bomb disposal squad was sent to the scene right away. They prevented a potentially fatal attack by successfully defusing the explosive device. Historic Breakthrough in Anti-Naxal Operation; India Sure to Be Naxal-Free by Mar 31, 2026, Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

6–7 kg IED Recovered and Defused in Munger’s Bheem Bandh Forest

Munger, Bihar: Security forces foiled a major Naxal plot in Munger by recovering a powerful 6–7 kg pipe IED bomb hidden under a dirt road in the Bheem Bandh forest. The bomb, meant to target police and CRPF personnel, was safely defused by the CRPF bomb disposal squad.

