It is a scary and well-known fact that Burmese Pythons are big eaters. In a shocking viral video, a 5-foot-long alligator was pulled out in a necropsy by a geoscientist and her team from a massive Burmese Python's stomach. These species of vipers can swallow huge prey as they don't have their lower jawbone connected to the upper portion. The video of the horrible moment from Florida has attracted millions of views on Instagram. The python, which gulped its massive prey, measured 18 feet, as per the caption of the reel. Giant Python Caught Entering a House From Front Door; Viral Video of The Behemoth Snake Will Break You Out in Cold Sweat!

Gross!

