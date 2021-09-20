Hoster by Cedric the Entertainer, The Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 was held on September 19 at Event Deck at LA Live in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The shows that have been dominating most of the wins have been Mare of Easttown, Ted Lasso and The Crown.

Check Out The Winners Below:

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie - Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit)

Governor's Award - Debbie Allen

Outstanding Competition Program - RuPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series - Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series - Jean Smart (Hacks)

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series - Lucia Aniello (Hacks)

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series - Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series - Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Talk Series - Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series - Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series - Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series - Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series - Jessica Hobbs (The Crown)

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series - Peter Morgan (The Crown)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie - Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie - Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series - Roy Kent (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series - Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)