Hoster by Cedric the Entertainer, The Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 was held on September 19 at Event Deck at LA Live in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The shows that have been dominating most of the wins have been Mare of Easttown, Ted Lasso and The Crown.

Check Out The Winners Below:

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie - Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit)

And scene! Scott Frank wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for "The Queen’s Gambit" (@netflix)! 🤩 🎬 #Emmys #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/vG2GxuJfgY — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021

Governor's Award - Debbie Allen

Congratulations again to @MsDebbieAllen, the 2021 recipient of the Governors Award! She receives the honor for her outstanding achievements in television, philanthropic endeavors, and commitment to inspire and engage marginalized youth through the arts. ✨ #Emmys #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/rQwh5RXwEh — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021

Outstanding Competition Program - RuPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series - Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Everyone’s favorite coach is now an #Emmy-winner! @JasonSudeikis takes it home for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series for @TedLasso (@AppleTV), his first #Emmys win in this lead acting category! ⚽️ #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/553QVLU25B — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series - Jean Smart (Hacks)

Ladies and gentlemen, the Queen of Sin City! Jean Smart wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for her role as Deborah Vance in Hacks (@HBOmax)! Congratulations! 🎤 #Emmys #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/0iZVEZG0O3 — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series - Lucia Aniello (Hacks)

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series - Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series - Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Talk Series - Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

.@LastWeekTonight with John Oliver picks up the #Emmy for Outstanding Variety Talk Series for the sixth consecutive year! Major props! 👏 #Emmys #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/rEnLFbLvPQ — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series - Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series - Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series - Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Iron Lady turned golden! @GillianA wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series for the role of Margaret Thatcher in @TheCrownNetflix! 👑 #Emmys #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/OG7MiFMYtt — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series - Jessica Hobbs (The Crown)

The dignified must rise above! For @TheCrownNetflix, Jessica Hobbs takes home the #Emmy for Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series! #Emmys #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/ZqTvNVE8Rj — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series - Peter Morgan (The Crown)

It’s a regal moment for Peter Morgan, who picks up the #Emmy for Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series for @TheCrownNetflix! #Emmys #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/XpZRN6OrCh — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie - Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown)

Case closed! Congrats to Evan Peters, who wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for Mare of Easttown (@hbo)! This is a first #Emmys win for Evan! #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/0coB1hBUkO — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie - Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown)

Julianne Nicholson takes home a first career #Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for Mare of Easttown (@HBO)! Well-deserved! 💛 #Emmys #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/slZw6PnQDi — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series - Roy Kent (Ted Lasso)

Roy Kent can finally crack a smile tonight! Congrats to @BrettGoldstein, who wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series for @TedLasso (@AppleTV)! ⚽️ #Emmys #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/SkElNLvxcE — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series - Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

