Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohsin Khan and Bigg Boss 14's Jasmin Bhasin's music video titled Pyaar Karte Ho Na released today (November 25). Sung by Stebin Ben and Shreya Ghoshal, the premise of the melody sees Jasmin-Mohsin heading out on their arranged marriage honeymoon where they realise their likes, fears, and ultimately fall in love with each other. Their chemistry is amazing in the track. Check it out.

Watch Pyaar Karte Ho Na Song:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)