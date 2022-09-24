Bridgerton, Netflix's very popular romantic period series, has its first spinoff arrive soon on the platform. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is a prequel series that shows the early life of Golda Rosheuvel's Queen Charlotte, with India Amarteifio playing the younger version. The first clip of the series revealed at TUDUM 2022 shows Charlotte's first romantic encounter with George in a very comical circumstance. TUDUM 2022: Netflix Unveils First Look of ‘Bridgerton’ Spinoff ‘Queen Charlotte’.

Watch the Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)