Celebrity couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are celebrating a special milestone today, March 21! Their daughter, Navya, has officially turned six months old. The overjoyed parents took to Instagram to share heartwarming glimpses of Navya's birthday celebration with their close family. The adorable photos and video showcase an intimate gathering filled with love. We see the entire family coming together for a sweet cake-cutting ceremony for the little one. Dressed in a charming red outfit, Navya steals the show with her cuteness. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's Munchkin Navya Looks Cute as Button in Pink-White Frock (See Pics).

It's Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's Daughter's Birthday

