Kanjoos Makhichoos is the upcoming comedy drama starring Kunal Kemmu, Shweta Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin among others. It would also feature comedy king, late actor Raju Srivastav for one last time onscreen. This was his final project and hence it turns out to be a very special one for the audience. The film helmed by Vipul Mehta would be streaming on ZEE5 from March 24. It would hit the OTT platform at 12am. Kanjoos Makhichoos Trailer: Kunal Kemmu-Shweta Tripathi Go Through Whirlwind of Ups and Downs in This Comedy Entertainer (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Of Kanjoos Makhichoos Below:

