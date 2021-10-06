Ayodhya, October 6: This year, popular Ramlila of Ayodhya will be held virtually. Doordarshan National channel will host live streaming of Ayodhya's Ramlila, also known as Ayodhya Ki Ramleela. The official YouTube channel of Doordarshan National will also live-stream Ayodhya's Ramlila. Many actors from Bollywood will also participate in the event. Watch live streaming of Ayodhya Ki Ramleela Day 1 below.

