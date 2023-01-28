Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI): Actor Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Bheda who was ill for quite some time has passed away on Saturday.

Reportedly, Rakhi's mother was diagnosed with a brain tumour and cancer. And she was hospitalized in a Criticare Multispeciality Hospital, Juhu.

Rakhi is quite active on social media and used to share her mother's health update.

In one of the emotional videos, she asked her fans to pray for her mother.

She also showed her mother who was sitting in the hospital bed.

Reportedly, her mother was suffering from cancer for nearly three years, she fought a valiant battle. (ANI)

