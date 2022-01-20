Remo D’Souza’s brother-in-law Jason Savio Watkins on a shocking note committed suicide and passed away on Thursday (January 20). His body was found in his apartment in Mumbai.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Maharashtra | Choreographer & director Remo D'souza's 48-year-old brother-in-law, Jason Savio Watkins, died by suicide in his apartment in Mumbai. His body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for a post mortem. Case has been registered; further investigation underway: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)