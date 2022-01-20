Rocket Boys starring Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh is one of the most intriguing shows that are releasing soon. Starring Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh in key roles, the makers have unveiled the gripping trailer of the show today (January 20). Based on the life of Indian nuclear physicists Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, the trailer gives a glimpse of what their journey was like and it will surely pique your interest.

Watch The Trailer Below:

