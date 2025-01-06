ISRO has announced the successful completion of its CROPS experiment in space. The Indian space agency recently announced the delay in the SpaDeX docking experiment and rescheduled it from January 7 (tomorrow) to January 9, 2025. Indian Space Research Organisation recently updated that as a part of VSSC's CROPS experiment, it germinated cowpea seeds (also known as Barboti, labia or chawl) in space. The experiment was conducted aboard the ISRO's PSVL-60 POEM 4 platform and aimed at understanding the growth of plants in microgravity environments. This breakthrough could pave the way for future long-duration space missions, including the possibility of growing food in space. ISRO SpaDeX Mission: Indian Space Agency Postpones SpaDeX Docking Experiment to January 9, 2025.

ISRO Grew First Leaves of Cowpea Plant in Space

🚨 ISRO has successfully grown plants in space! 🚀 Some of the cowpea seeds (aka lobia/chawli/borboti etc) launched as part of the CROPS experiment on PSLV-C60 have sprouted & grown their first set of leaves! 🌱 This marks the successful completion of the CROPS experiment! ✅️ pic.twitter.com/u0ubC5yQgT — ISRO Spaceflight (@ISROSpaceflight) January 6, 2025

Leaves Have Emerged, Said ISRO Growing Cowpea Plant in Space

Leaves have emerged! 🌱 VSSC's CROPS (Compact Research Module for Orbital Plant Studies) aboard PSLV-C60 POEM-4 achieves a milestone as cowpea sprouts unveil their first leaves in space. 🚀 #ISRO #BiologyInSpace #POEM4 pic.twitter.com/xKWmGHoPfl — ISRO (@isro) January 6, 2025

