TV’s Anupamaa, aka Rupali Ganguly, ignited fan excitement with glimpses of her vibrant Holi celebration. Sharing candid moments with her team, she exuded joy in a series of photos. From cheerful poses with her co-stars to solo shots radiating happiness, she immersed herself in the festival spirit. Whether engaging in playful antics with on-screen son Paritosh or striking poses with her ladies' gang, she spread contagious festive cheer. Her Instagram post captioned "Anupamaa Ki Holi" was a delightful treat for her dedicated fans, offering a glimpse into her colourful celebrations. Rupali Ganguly Blasts Haters for Trolling Anupamaa's Cast, Pens 'Every Actor Is Important to the Storyline'.

Rupali Ganguly's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

