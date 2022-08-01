The soon to come major twist on Star Plus' Anupamaa will shock one and all. As per latest promo aired on Television, we get to see Rupali Ganguly's Anu in tears after hubby Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj suffers from paralysis. In the clip, the lead actress can be seen getting insulted by her own family as she tries her best to get Anuj back on his feet. Anupamaa: Sagar Parekh Replaces Paras Kalnawat As Samar on Star Plus’ Hit Daily Soap.

Watch Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SB 🕊️ (@_starsxempire_)

