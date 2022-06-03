Salt City trailer is out! The intriguing web series will unveil the journey of a family with a very unusual story. Salt City will arrive on SonyLIV on June 16. The edgy-family drama series stars Piyush Mishra, Divyenndu, Gauahar Khan, Eisha Chopra, Jitin Gulati, Manish Anand, Pranay Pachauri and Monica Chaudhary, among others. The Whistleblower Teaser: Sonali Kulkarni, Ritwik Bhowmik’s SonyLIV Series About Medical College Scam Looks Captivating! (Watch Video).

Check Out The Trailer Below:

