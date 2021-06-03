Former actress Sana Khan recently got trolled for wearing Hijab despite being educated. She had put up a picture on Instagram that was clicked by her husband Anas Sayed. However, the negative comment did not affect her and she hit back at the user with a kickass reply. FYI, Sana has quit showbiz last year to serve humanity.

Here's The Picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saiyad Sana Khan (@sanakhaan21)

Screengrab of Sana's Reply to the Troll:

Sana Khan Instagram

