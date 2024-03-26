Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, the adorable couple of the entertainment industry, set hearts aflutter with their PDA at a fun-filled Holi party. The duo, known for their chemistry both on and off-screen, shared a sweet moment amidst the celebrations. They shared pictures from their Holi celebrations on Instagram. Additionally, a video capturing the duo sharing a kiss during the party has gone viral on the internet. Check it out below: Shehnaaz Gill and Her Mother Twin in White for Holi 2024 Celebrations, Actress Shares Pictures on Instagram.

Sargun Mehta And Ravi Dubey Celebrating Holi 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The Adorable Duo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312)

