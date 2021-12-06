Sayantani Ghosh had made her debut in the Hindi television industry with the serial Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. She then featured in numerous others television shows and even participated in the sixth season of Bigg Boss. The TV actress has tied the knot with her longtime beau Anugrah Tiwari. The wedding was an intimate ceremony that took place at the actress’ hometown Kolkata. The duo got married on Sunday (December 5) and Sayanti even shared pictures on Instagram from her wedding ceremony.

The Newly Married Sayantani Ghosh And Anugrah Tiwari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayantani (@sayantanighosh0609)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)